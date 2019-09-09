Democrats press Trump to intervene on background check bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Democrats press Trump to intervene on background check bill

Posted: Updated:

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional Democrats are pressing President Donald Trump to intervene with Senate Republicans and demand passage of a bipartisan bill to expand background checks for gun purchases.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's "urgent, personal intervention is needed to stem the endless massacres of our fellow Americans by gunfire."

They implored Trump in a letter released Monday to "seize this moment when your leadership and influence over Republicans in Congress on the issue of guns is so critical."

Democrats said Trump must not "squander" the opportunity for meaningful action on gun violence "by acceding to NRA-backed proposals or other weak ideas."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear he won't take action on guns without Trump's commitment to sign a bill into law.

