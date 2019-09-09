Rend Lake Intercity Water issues boil order - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rend Lake Intercity Water issues boil order

(WSIL) -- Rend Lake Intercity Water has issued a boil water order until further notice for customers on:

  • Peach Orchard Road east of Sesser Lake Road
  • Rend City Road
  • Water Road
  • Eagle Nest Lane
  • Golden Pond Subdivision
  • Valley Road
  • Deangelo Lane 

 

