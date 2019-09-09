Rend Lake Intercity Water issues boil order

Rend Lake Intercity Water has issued a boil water order for some of its customers.
Rend Lake Intercity Water has issued a boil water order for some of its customers.
Starting next month, you can get 1 percent back on purchases through the Target Circle loyalty program.
Starting next month, you can get 1 percent back on purchases through the Target Circle loyalty program.
Discount retail and pharmacy chain Fred's Inc. is filing for bankruptcy and closing its stores over the next two months.
Discount retail and pharmacy chain Fred's Inc. is filing for bankruptcy and closing its stores over the next two months.
Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickups in the U.S. to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open unexpectedly
Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickups in the U.S. to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open unexpectedly
United Parcel Service Co. announced its holiday-season hiring plans Monday.
United Parcel Service Co. announced its holiday-season hiring plans Monday.
WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested Daniel Tietsort, 36 of Woodlawn on an arrest warrant Saturday night after a nearly three hour standoff.
WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested Daniel Tietsort, 36 of Woodlawn on an arrest warrant Saturday night after a nearly three hour standoff.
Du QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will close part of U.S. Highway 51 Monday in Du Quoin. The closed stretch is known as the Poplar Street overpass which spans between Hickory Street and Division Street.
Du QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will close part of U.S. Highway 51 Monday in Du Quoin. The closed stretch is known as the Poplar Street overpass which spans between Hickory Street and Division Street.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Two meetings will be held this week to discuss the U.S. 51 "Cairo" Bridge Replacement Project. The first meeting will take place Monday, September 9 at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Kentucky from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Two meetings will be held this week to discuss the U.S. 51 "Cairo" Bridge Replacement Project. The first meeting will take place Monday, September 9 at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Kentucky from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
One of the hardest and most important choices working parents can make is deciding who will care for their children while they’re at work.
One of the hardest and most important choices working parents can make is deciding who will care for their children while they’re at work.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Summer is not ready to go away quite yet. Heat and humidity will take center stage this week with the next cold front holding off until Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Summer is not ready to go away quite yet. Heat and humidity will take center stage this week with the next cold front holding off until Friday.