UofL official faces tough questions on hospital deal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A University of Louisville administrator has faced tough questioning from state lawmakers delving into details of the school's plan to purchase financially ailing Jewish Hospital.

The financing package revealed last month includes the state backing the deal by loaning $50 million to UofL - half of which would be forgivable if certain conditions are met.

That funding will require legislative approval after Kentucky lawmakers convene in early January for their 2020 session. The financing for the deal received some initial pushback from some lawmakers during a meeting of a Medicaid oversight legislative panel on Monday.

Leitchfield Republican Sen. Stephen Meredith says there are some serious reservations about the deal.

