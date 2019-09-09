7-year-old boy shot in the head in KC expected to recover - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7-year-old boy shot in the head in KC expected to recover

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 7-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the head while riding with his mother in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The mother told officer that she and her son were on their way home when she saw two men shooting at another person.

One of the bullets struck the child. Doctors at Research Medical Center removed a bullet fragment from the boy's head that had penetrated his skin. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.