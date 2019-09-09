Man drowns in Branson pond while fleeing from officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man drowns in Branson pond while fleeing from officers

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man drowned in a Branson pond while fleeing from officers.

Branson police said in a Facebook post that officers encountered the suspect Sunday while responding to a report about a car prowler. The post says the suspect had evidence of a crime, although it provided no details.

After losing the suspect, police began setting up a perimeter in an attempt to find the man. That's when they heard a commotion in a nearby pond. The post says police believe the suspect went into the pond and drowned.

Police then recovered the man's body with the help of the Western Taney County Fire District. His name wasn't immediately released. Police say it appears he was in his mid-20s to early-30s.

