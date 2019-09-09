Standoff Saturday night in Woodlawn lands one in jail

WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested Daniel Tietsort, 36 of Woodlawn on an arrest warrant Saturday night after a nearly three hour standoff.
Du QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will close part of U.S. Highway 51 Monday in Du Quoin. The closed stretch is known as the Poplar Street overpass which spans between Hickory Street and Division Street.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Two meetings will be held this week to discuss the U.S. 51 "Cairo" Bridge Replacement Project. The first meeting will take place Monday, September 9 at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Kentucky from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
One of the hardest and most important choices working parents can make is deciding who will care for their children while they’re at work.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Summer is not ready to go away quite yet. Heat and humidity will take center stage this week with the next cold front holding off until Friday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An opportunity to see where your food comes from with the the Neighborhood Co-Op Grocery's annual Farm Crawl Fundraiser this weekend.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday was the first "Shooting for a Cause" event at the Pond Creek Shooting Range. Pond Creek and the Illinois Gun Owners Together Group teamed up to raise money to benefit veterans suffering from PTSD.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at Herrin City Park Sunday for the Herrin House of Hopes 8th Annual Family Fun Day.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Firefighters from across Southern Illinois are invited to take part in the first "Kody Vanfossan Memorial Water Fight" next weekend.
(WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning.
