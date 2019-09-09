Beshear attacks Bevin on education in new TV ad - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear attacks Bevin on education in new TV ad

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear shares the spotlight with running mate Jacqueline Coleman in a new TV ad promoting their support for public education.

In the ad airing statewide starting Monday, Beshear warns budget cuts he claims Republican Gov. Matt Bevin supported could devastate rural schools. It's a direct attack as Kentucky's governor's race heats up, less than two months before the election.

Beshear's campaign says the attack is based on Bevin's budget proposals to shift millions in transportation and health insurance costs to school districts and erase an outlay for textbooks.

Bevin's campaign says during the governor's tenure, teachers' pensions have been fully funded and per-pupil public education funding has risen significantly.

The ad shows Beshear and Coleman talking to voters in Coleman's hometown in Mercer County. Coleman is an educator.

