U.S. Highway 51 railroad overpass to close for one month in Du Quoin starting Monday

Du QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will close part of U.S. Highway 51 Monday in Du Quoin. 

The closed stretch is known as the Poplar Street overpass which spans between Hickory Street and Division Street. 

The closure is expected for about a month as IDOT plans to make repairs to the railroad overpass bridge. 

Drivers should find another route or follow the marked detour route along Illinois 154 and Illinois 14.

