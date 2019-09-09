Man reports shooting, wounding uncle while cleaning gun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man reports shooting, wounding uncle while cleaning gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man who shot his uncle in the stomach reported that he was cleaning his gun when it went off.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other information was immediately released, including the victim's name.

