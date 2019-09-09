Two meetings to discuss U.S 51 "Cairo Bridge" replacement to be - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two meetings to discuss U.S 51 "Cairo Bridge" replacement to be held this week

CAIRO (WSIL) -- Two meetings will be held is week to discuss the U.S. 51 "Cairo" Bridge Replacement Project. 

The public is invited to attend the meetings to weigh in on the project with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation. 

The first meeting will take place Monday, September 9 at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Kentucky from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The second meeting will take place Tuesday, September 10, at Cairo High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  

The "Cairo Bridge" was built in 1937 and totals more than 5800 feet in length. It carries around 5,500 vehicles across the Ohio River every day.

