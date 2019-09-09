BBB: Advises parents to research childcare carefully to assure safety, health of children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (BBB) -- One of the hardest and most important choices working parents can make is deciding who will care for their children while they’re at work. The Better Business Bureau advises parents to take plenty of time to find safe, reliable childcare that suits their children and schedules.

Nationally, BBB processed more than 400 complaints about childcare in 2018. Common complaints included billing and contract issues, problems with student records, and quality of care.

Parents need to determine first what kind of care they need, full or part-time, in-home or facility-based. Consider the location in relation to your home and work, the hours, cost and educational opportunities for the children.

Recommendations from family or friends can be helpful, and government agencies or industry organizations also can be a source of information. Child Care Aware of Missouri, a BBB Accredited Charity, provides information on childcare resources throughout Missouri.

However, it is up to parents to find care that is appropriate for their children. Parents need to take time to visit facilities, ask about the staff’s training and experience, and find out how the center handles medical emergencies. Children may be spending a large part of their waking hours in a daycare setting, so it’s important to find out what kinds of education or stimulation may be offered to help your child develop.

BBB has the following tips for parents seeking quality childcare:

•?Visit several facilities or caregivers, and find out how the staff is selected and what their credentials are. What is the staff-to-child ratio? How are children grouped, such as by age or stage of development?

•?Ask whether the facility is licensed by the state or local community and whether it carries appropriate liability insurance.

•?Ask about safety procedures and how an accident might be handled. What will happen if your child is hurt or becomes ill while at the center? Will you be called or notified before you arrive to pick up your child?

•?Ask about fees and payment deadlines. Is a deposit required, and is it refundable? Are fees charged if a parent is late picking up a child? Are there extra charges for any activities? Are meals and transportation offered? Is financial assistance available?

•?Ask about the balance between structured and unstructured activities. What happens during nap-time? How are babies put down for naps, and how often are they checked when sleeping? What if your child can’t go to sleep?

•?Make sure the center or daycare home is clean, with enough space for children to play and adequate safety equipment.

•?Call at least three parents whose children are enrolled in the program to discuss their experiences.

•?Ask if your child can spend part of the day in the daycare center or home before you enroll. Discuss the experience with the caregiver or center personnel.

•?Be alert to your child’s reaction and behavior. Allow plenty of time for adjustment, especially in the first day or first week at the center. Call or visit the facility once your child is enrolled to find out how the child is doing and to establish rapport with the staff.

For more information and tips visit the Better Business Bureau's website.