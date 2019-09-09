Body found near burning car identified as 28-year-old man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found near burning car identified as 28-year-old man

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a burning car in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim was identified Sunday as 28-year-old Justin Walker, of Bel-Ridge.

St. Louis County police say his body was found early Sunday in the grass near the burning car in an area near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He had been shot. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

