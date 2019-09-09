Viewer photos of the day: September 9, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Viewer photos of the day: September 9, 2019

(WSIL) --  This past weekend was the perfect weather for all the events in our area, even with the clouds! The overcast even made for quite the nature photo opportunity for may of you.

These are the pictures that were on the show on Monday, September 9, 2019. If you have a great photo you would like to share, please send it to bbrower@wsiltv.com or post it to our WSIL News 3 Facebook page for a chance to have your photo on the Morning show!

Credit: Brian Ray

Credit: Colleen Feazel Mills

Credit: Karen Humphreys

Credit: Larry Ingram, Jr.

Credit: Natalie Macropoulos

Credit: Sandra Jordan

