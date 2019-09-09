Fifth person charged in deadly Kansas City area shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fifth person charged in deadly Kansas City area shooting

BELTON, Mo. (AP) - A fifth person has been charged in a deadly shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Belton, Missouri.

Police said Sunday that prosecutors charged 18-year-old Andre Alonzo McKinney III with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and forgery in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Hunter.

The same charges previously were filed against 19-year-old Crishon Willis, 18-year-old Makayla Davis, 20-year-old Shane Pierce and 18-year-old Alea Campbell. Willis' bond was set at $250,000. The other four suspects all have $150,000 bond amounts.

Police say Hunter was found wounded at an apartment building around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He died at the scene.

Charging documents weren't immediately available over the weekend, so it wasn't clear what led up to the shooting.

