Summer not ready to give up, heat and humidity return this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Summer is not ready to go away quite yet. Heat and humidity will take center stage this week with the next cold front holding off until Friday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An opportunity to see where your food comes from with the the Neighborhood Co-Op Grocery's annual Farm Crawl Fundraiser this weekend.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday was the first "Shooting for a Cause" event at the Pond Creek Shooting Range. Pond Creek and the Illinois Gun Owners Together Group teamed up to raise money to benefit veterans suffering from PTSD.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at Herrin City Park Sunday for the Herrin House of Hopes 8th Annual Family Fun Day.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Firefighters from across Southern Illinois are invited to take part in the first "Kody Vanfossan Memorial Water Fight" next weekend.
(WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning.
Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.
Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.
An 18-year-old man is in a St Louis hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
