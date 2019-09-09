Summer not ready to give up, heat and humidity return this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Summer is not ready to go away quite yet. Heat and humidity will take center stage this week with the next cold front holding off until Friday.

Quite a few high clouds will be with us on Monday, but that won't stop temperatures from ramping back up this afternoon. Temperatures will top around 90 degrees and the peak heat index will be running in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday will likely be hottest day of the week. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees. Looking for relief? One or two stray showers are possible, primarily in southeast Missouri during the heat of the day Tuesday.

Heat and humidity continue through Thursday, but we're tracking our next cold front which is expected to arrive Friday. This front will likely bring a few showers and storms and a brief cool down into the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.