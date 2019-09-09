Schools face backlash for not reporting threats to parents

By MARTHA WAGGONER

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Tell as much as you can as soon as you can.

That's the advice of safety experts when discussing what information about school threats to convey to parents and the rest of the community.

In districts around the country, schools have faced criticism for favoring privacy over informing the community.

Officials at a Catholic high school in South Carolina faced a backlash this summer from outraged parents when they found out a student had made videos threatening to shoot people and using a racial slur.

Cardinal Newman High School's principal sent three letters to parents before finally apologizing for not sharing information sooner.

Some school districts are now sending letters home even if a threat isn't specific or to warn what consequences children face if they make a threat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.