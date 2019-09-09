Historic Kentucky bridge now up for adoption - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Historic Kentucky bridge now up for adoption

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Transportation officials are offering a historic bridge for adoption.

A statement from the agency says it is trying to find an acceptable reuse for the Blackford Creek Bridge at the Hancock-Daviess County line, which is scheduled to be replaced next year.

The span was built around 1919 and has been determined as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Engineer Deneatra Henderson said good uses for the 60-foot long steel Pratt pony truss bridge include adding it to a hiking and biking trail or as part of a golf course cart path.

Those interested in adopting the bridge can submit letters of interest and proposals before Dec. 1. Officials say if no one adopts the span, it will be demolished.

