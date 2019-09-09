Carbondale's Neighborhood Co-op holding annual Farm Crawl this w - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale's Neighborhood Co-op holding annual Farm Crawl this weekend


By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An opportunity to see where your food comes from with the Neighborhood Co-Op Grocery's annual Farm Crawl Fundraiser this weekend. 

The event will take place on September 14-15 from 1-6 p.m. and participants can check out 14 farms located throughout southern Illinois on a self-guided tour. 

Visitors to the farms will get to see livestock such as bison and alpaca, as well as, fresh produce and crops like lavendar and organic produce. 

While on the tour, community members get to meet farmers, see demos and lean about the challenges that come with farming. 

The participating farms include: 

  • Autumn Ridge Hemp Farm
  • Bison Bluff Farm
  • Countrysprout Organics
  • Dayempur Farm
  • Dayempur Herbal?
  • Echo Valley
  • Flora Bay
  • Flyway Family Farm
  •  La Colina Linda?
  • Owl Creek?
  • River to River Farm
  • Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch
  • Shawnee Hills Lavender
  • Southern Illinois University?

The cost is $20 for a two-day car pass, which can be purchased at the Neighborhood Co-Op Grocery

Proceeds from the event benefit the local, non-profit organization Food Works

The group's goal is to create a long-term, sustainable food economy in southern Illinois by giving farmers the education and resources that they need to succeed. 

