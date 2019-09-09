Kentucky teacher's aide accused of dragging disabled student

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) - A special needs classroom teacher's aide in Kentucky is accused of injuring a disabled student by dragging her across a playground.

News outlets report Brenda Stamper has since been fired from Campton Elementary School and charged with child abuse. A state police arrest warrant served Thursday says Stamper intentionally dragged the child by her hands when the student refused to return to class after recess on Aug. 28.

The warrant says the dragging left visible injuries on the student. Authorities didn't immediately release the student's age or name. Wolfe County Superintendent Kenny Bell said Stamper was fired Friday after being put on paid leave.

