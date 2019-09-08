Memorial water fight planned to honor fallen firefighter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Memorial water fight planned to honor fallen firefighter

Posted: Updated:

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Firefighters from across Southern Illinois are invited to take part in the first "Kody Vanfossan Memorial Water Fight" next weekend.

The competition will honor the life of fallen Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossen.

Vanfossen was 24-years-old when he died in May while fighting a large structure fire in downtown Christopher.

News of his death spread nationwide and when he was laid to rest, hundreds of his fellow firefighters filled the Christopher High School Auditortium, many of them from out of the area. 

The Memorial Water Fight is scheduled for Sunday September 15 at the Bill Dennison Park in Christopher.

Organizers say sign-up opens at 8 a.m. and games begin at 11 a.m.

The events planned include Tabletop, Wild Hose and Three Man. 

