'Shooting for a Cause' to raise money for veterans

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday was the first "Shooting for a Cause" event at the Pond Creek Shooting Range.

Pond Creek and the Illinois Gun Owners Together Group teamed up to raise money to benefit veterans suffering from PTSD.

Range Owner, William Haseker, says it's important to give back to those who have given so much in defense of our freedoms.

"We're hoping that, in the years to come, we can do this a lot more. So we're planning on this being a future event every year. This year it was kind of short-notice to get it set up, but next year we're hoping we've got a lot more time so that we can get the event even bigger," says Haseker.

Organizers with I-GOT say more than a thousand dollars was raised before noon on Sunday.

The event included an auction, raffle, and an opportunity to shoot a .50-caliber.

All proceeds go to the VA's Rehab, Recovery, and Treatment program in Marion.

