'Shooting for a Cause' to raise money for veterans

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday was the first "Shooting for a Cause" event at the Pond Creek Shooting Range. Pond Creek and the Illinois Gun Owners Together Group teamed up to raise money to benefit veterans suffering from PTSD.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday was the first "Shooting for a Cause" event at the Pond Creek Shooting Range. Pond Creek and the Illinois Gun Owners Together Group teamed up to raise money to benefit veterans suffering from PTSD.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at Herrin City Park Sunday for the Herrin House of Hopes 8th Annual Family Fun Day.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at Herrin City Park Sunday for the Herrin House of Hopes 8th Annual Family Fun Day.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Firefighters from across Southern Illinois are invited to take part in the first "Kody Vanfossan Memorial Water Fight" next weekend.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Firefighters from across Southern Illinois are invited to take part in the first "Kody Vanfossan Memorial Water Fight" next weekend.
(WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning.
(WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning.
Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.
Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.
Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.
Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.
An 18-year-old man is in a St Louis hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
An 18-year-old man is in a St Louis hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
The weekend is starting out pleasant, as Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, and highs in the low 80's.
The weekend is starting out pleasant, as Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, and highs in the low 80's.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local family continues to look for answers. Five years after their mother was murdered.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local family continues to look for answers. Five years after their mother was murdered.