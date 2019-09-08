Family Fun Day benefits Herrin House of Hope

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at Herrin City Park Sunday for the Herrin House of Hope's 8th Annual Family Fun Day.

The event benefits the House of Hope, which is an organization that helps feed hundreds in the region each week.

There was live music, games, food and even pony rides to help make this year's benefit one of its largest so far.

Event Director Troy Benitone says the House of Hope relies on the event to help keep the doors open.

"On an average day we feed 150 to 200 people every day, Monday through Friday, in addition to the thrift store, in addition to other things," said Benitone.

The House of Hope opened its doors in 2013 and has served more than 170,000 meals, something the organization says would not be possible without the support of the community.