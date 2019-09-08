The heat and humidity crank back up for much of the week

WSIL -- Light rain made it's way through the region this morning along with some cool temperatures but we have big changes around the corner.

Tonight holds mild and drier weather with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. However, tomorrow get ready for a warm up. Summer isn't finished with us yet. Afternoon high temperatures Monday are projected to climb back into the 90s with muggy conditions. Be sure to drink plenty of water when working outdoors and soak up the air conditioning when you can.

Above normal temperatures are expected to stick around through much of the week.

