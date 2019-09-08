Officials: Fewer sites available for disabled hunters' event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: Fewer sites available for disabled hunters' event

LOVES PARK, Ill. (AP) - State officials say fewer sites are available for a turkey and deer hunting event for hunters with disabilities because of improvement work at a northern Illinois state park.

The event is planned for Nov. 14 to 16 at Rock Cut State Park in Winnebago County.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources says 20 sites will be available for 20 hunters with disabilities. State officials say safe access to 20 additional sites is blocked because of a road improvement project.

Participants must have completed a hunter safety course and have a valid firearm owner identification card.

Each hunter will be allowed to bring a partner or a one will be provided. Applications are due next month.

Rock Cut State Park is over 3,000 acres with two lakes.

