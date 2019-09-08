Police: 2 teens accused of threats toward Kentucky school

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have charged two students with making threats toward their high school.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the two students at Harlan County High School were charged with terroristic threatening.

The statement says the charges were brought after an off-duty trooper received an anonymous tip Saturday about nonspecific threats toward the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.