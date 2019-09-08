Police: 2 teens accused of threats toward Kentucky school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 2 teens accused of threats toward Kentucky school

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have charged two students with making threats toward their high school.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the two students at Harlan County High School were charged with terroristic threatening.

The statement says the charges were brought after an off-duty trooper received an anonymous tip Saturday about nonspecific threats toward the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

