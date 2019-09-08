Body of missing 18-year-old found in suburban Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of missing 18-year-old found in suburban Chicago

Posted: Updated:

HUNTLEY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a missing 18-year-old has been found in suburban Chicago after a week of searches.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office and coroner say Aidan Beckford's body was found by a search volunteer's dog on Saturday afternoon an unincorporated area of suburban McHenry County. The area includes a wooded tract, the Fox River and neighborhood homes.

Authorities did not release further details on the discovery or how long the Huntley man had been dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Beckford was last seen the evening of Aug. 30 when he exited a vehicle without shoes. Authorities had said he ran off after an argument with a relative.

Law enforcement, volunteers and his family have been searching in that area since then.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.