Showers and storms expected in SIL - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers and storms expected in SIL

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning. They will likely bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder to southern Illinois. The focus of this event seems to be southern Illinois, but a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out further south. Late morning to early afternoon brings the best chance for this rain across the region. Severe weather isn't expected, but these storms are producing lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall. Because of the rain and cloud cover, temperatures today should top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect warmer and drier conditions tomorrow. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Showers and storms expected in SIL

    Showers and storms expected in SIL

    Sunday, September 8 2019 9:21 AM EDT2019-09-08 13:21:13 GMT

    (WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning.

    (WSIL) -- Showers and Thunderstorms are approaching the northern half of our viewing area this morning.

  • Celebrating the 106th annual Carterville Free Fair Parade

    Celebrating the 106th annual Carterville Free Fair Parade

    Sunday, September 8 2019 12:20 AM EDT2019-09-08 04:20:40 GMT

    Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.

    Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.

  • Southern Illinois celebrates Riverside Art, Wine, and Blues Festival

    Southern Illinois celebrates Riverside Art, Wine, and Blues Festival

    Sunday, September 8 2019 12:16 AM EDT2019-09-08 04:16:51 GMT

    Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.

    Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.