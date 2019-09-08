Annual fall festival planned at Mount Pulaski Lincoln site - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Annual fall festival planned at Mount Pulaski Lincoln site

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (AP) - The Mount Pulaski Courthouse State Historic Site will celebrate the city's annual fall festival next weekend.

The Mount Pulaski courthouse is one of two buildings still standing where Abraham Lincoln practiced law as a circuit-riding attorney before he became president. Many festival activities will be near the courthouse square.

The courthouse will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday except during the festival parade which begins at 4 p.m.

The festival will feature vintage games, wheat weaving and spinning, a hand-quilting demonstration and a discussion on mid-19th Century currency. Abraham Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan of Carlinville will appear Saturday. Duncan will deliver Lincoln's 1858 "House Divided" speech at 11 a.m. Saturday at the courthouse.

Electronics devices will be raffle prizes.

