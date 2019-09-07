Celebrating the 106th annual Carterville Free Fair Parade

Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.
Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.
An 18-year-old man is in a St Louis hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
The weekend is starting out pleasant, as Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, and highs in the low 80's.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local family continues to look for answers. Five years after their mother was murdered.
Farmers say the late plant this spring translates to a late harvest and that can impact profits.
Hundreds of people are feared trapped by high water on North Carolina's Outer Banks after Hurricane Dorian swept through with more fury than expected
U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses
A 17-year-old from Murphysboro has been missing since August 17.
