Celebrating the 106th annual Carterville Free Fair Parade

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hundreds came out to celebrate Carterville's 106th annual Free Fair Parade Saturday morning.

Emergency management vehicles and the Carterville High School band and flag twirlers made their way down Division Street.

The Carterville Lions Club sponsors the event and this year's theme was "Bold Strips, Bright Stars, and Brave Hearts".

Food vendors and carnival rides and games were held at Cannon Park Saturday night to wrap up the three-day fair.

