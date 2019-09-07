Southern Illinois celebrates Riverside Art, Wine, and Blues Fest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois celebrates Riverside Art, Wine, and Blues Festival

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Saturday made for a great day to attend the 8th annual Riverside Art Wine and Blues Festival in Murphysboro.

Organizers said the weather couldn't have been more perfect, especially after the event suffered a rain-soaked evening last year.

Music, food, beer, wine, and arts were on hand, and the festival featured five acts with both local and national talent.

A ticket at Saturday's event also covered three free tastings at each of the wineries attending the festival.
 

