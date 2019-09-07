SIU notches big win over UMass - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU notches big win over UMass

AMHERST, Ma — The Southern Illinois Salukis knocked off the UMass Minutemen Saturday afternoon 45-20.

It moved the Dawgs to 1-1 and it’s the first time SIU has beaten an FBS team since upsetting Northern Illinois in 2007. Back then, it was current SIU football coach Nick Hill as the gunslinger, leading the Salukis to two victories over FBS opponents (Indiana 2006) during his career. 

This time, it was another quarterback leading the way for Southern Illinois. Stone Labanowitz threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 19 of 26 passing. 

SIU finished the first quarter down 6-0, but then outscored the Minutemen 45 to 14 through the next three quarters.

The Salukis will host Tennessee-Martin next Saturday at 7 p.m. in the home opener in Carbondale. 

