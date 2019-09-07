Springfield man sentenced for 2018 home invasion killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Springfield man sentenced for 2018 home invasion killing

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2018 home invasion killing.

The News-Leader reports that 28-year-old Shane Stamm was sentenced Friday. A jury in March found him guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Kenneth Clark.

Court documents say Stamm and two other men forced their way into a mobile home on Feb. 1, 2018, and shot Clark. Police believe the killing was in retaliation for a dispute over drugs debts or competing drug trafficking networks.

One of the other men charged, Dustin Stacey, pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The case of the third man, Jerry Earls Jr, has been delayed over mental competency questions.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.