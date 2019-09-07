Kentucky sheriff's deputy sues after he was shot by officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky sheriff's deputy sues after he was shot by officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff's deputy is suing a city and its police department after he was paralyzed in a shooting.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Scott County sheriff's deputy Jaime Morales claims the Georgetown Police Department did not properly train members of a special response team who were called to help arrest a fugitive at an Interstate 75 rest area in September 2018.

Morales' suit alleges that Georgetown officer Joseph Enricco shot Morales in the back. The lawsuit claims Enricco had only completed basic response team training one month prior to the incident, had not been on any serious response team calls and had no vehicle assault training.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages. Georgetown attorney Scott Miller said Friday that his office will determine "all possible defenses" to the lawsuit.

