Ex-nurse faces sex-assault charges at Glenview hospital

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) - A former nurse at a Glenview hospital has been charged with sexual assault after authorities received complaints from two patients.

An investigation into the reports from patients at Glenbrook Hospital resulted in charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse against 26-year-old David Giurgiu.

WLS-TV reports that police are urging other potential victims to notify them.

Giurgiu was denied bail on Friday. He has no listed telephone number and could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Glenview is 24 miles (39 kilometers) north of Chicago.

