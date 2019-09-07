Rockford will borrow $23M to aid hotel development downtown - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rockford will borrow $23M to aid hotel development downtown

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Rockford will borrow $23 million to build promised amenities at a downtown site where a former factory is becoming a hotel.

The Rockford Register-Star reports that the city council voted this week to fulfill a 2017 obligation to fund a conference center and parking at what will be the Embassy Suites Hotel. The deal also involves remaking an industrial building into a police support site.

City officials say they'll repay the loan over 20 years without raising taxes. City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said interest rates are relatively low. But he did not know what rate the city will pay until bonds are sold.

The hotel is under development at the former Amerock factory.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.