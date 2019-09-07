Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- An 18-year-old man is in a St Louis hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

Illinois State Police say it happened Friday (September 6) at 9:51 p.m. on Highway 127 at Private Rd. 46 in Perry County.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a southbound vehicle driven by Diane w. Gutierez,52, of Carbondale, struck John P. Bouchard,18, of Pinckneyville who was standing in the southbound lane after he was involved in a four-wheeler crash.

Bouchard was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with major injuries.