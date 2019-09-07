Sunny and warm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunny and warm

Posted: Updated:

The weekend is starting out pleasant, as Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, and highs in the low 80's. Dew points stay in the low 60's today, meaning it should feel nice out there today, even though not much of a breeze is expected. Rain returns to the forecast for Sunday morning into afternoon, but the focus for that rainfall will remain southern Illinois, with rain chances increasing further north. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

