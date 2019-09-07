Sunny and warm

An 18-year-old man is in a St Louis hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
The weekend is starting out pleasant, as Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, and highs in the low 80's.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local family continues to look for answers. Five years after their mother was murdered.
Farmers say the late plant this spring translates to a late harvest and that can impact profits.
Hundreds of people are feared trapped by high water on North Carolina's Outer Banks after Hurricane Dorian swept through with more fury than expected
U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses
A 17-year-old from Murphysboro has been missing since August 17.
WSIL - Less humid air will be pushed in Friday night by NW breezes. High school football games will kickoff with hot conditions but should get comfortable quickly as the sun goes down around 7:30. ...
A Kentucky jail inmate faces charges for having a minor send sexually explicit material via video chat.
Officials are continuing to advise people to avoid all pig-ear dog treats due to a risk of multi-drug resistant salmonella infection.
