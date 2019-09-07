Jeremy Scott conjures up a glamorous space-age pop band

By JOCELYN NOVECK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Designer Jeremy Scott sent his models down the runway in electric hues, crystal-embedded garments, sparkly sky-high boots and brightly colored wigs, evoking what he calls an "intergalactic pop band."

Along with the futuristic sparkle, Friday evening's show had more earthly designs like pretty prints, fringes and lace and down-to-earth denim.

But the show, in front of notables like supermodels Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, was mostly about color - the bold, neon variety - and sparkle, aided by over 30,000 crystals embedded in the garments.

The look was carried, literally, from head to toe. A memorable highlight was the wigs, poufy creations with bangs, in shades of pink, yellow, orange, turquoise and deep blue.

Another was the shiny, over-the-thigh boots ranging from metallic silver to purple to bronze to lime green to ice blue.

