McGrath campaign silent on response to miners' ad complaint

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Amy McGrath's Senate campaign has missed a deadline set by an attorney seeking a reply to demands from two retired coal miners that their images be removed from an ad attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McGrath's campaign says both men signed a form giving their permission to appear in the TV ad. The miners appear only briefly in the commercial and had no speaking roles.

The attorney sent McGrath's campaign a cease-and-desist letter dated Wednesday demanding that the campaign stop using the miners' images in the ad.

The letter sought a response by the close of business Friday. By early evening, attorney Christopher Thacker said he had not heard from McGrath's campaign.

McGrath's campaign manager did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

