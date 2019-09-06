Authorities: Woman shot in car in random act has died - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Woman shot in car in random act has died

Posted: Updated:

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman who was shot while in a car in an apparently random act has died.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said officers responded Friday to the scene near Caruthersville on Highway 412.

KFVS reports the patrol says said a speeding car drove up behind the couple and tailgated before passing and slowing down. When the victims' car drove next to the suspect's car, the couple heard gunshots and later realized the woman was shot. She was flown to a Sikeston hospital.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says the suspect car drove way. He described the vehicle as either a dark blue or black Chevy Tahoe or other type of sport utility car.

Greenwell said the couple said they didn't know the shooter.

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.