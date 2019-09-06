Police: Murder suspect bragged about killing on Facebook - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Murder suspect bragged about killing on Facebook

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly bragging on Facebook that he boosted the city's homicide count.

The suspect, 38-year-old Terrell Whiting, is jailed without bond. He was charged Friday in the fatal July shooting of 33-year-old Rafael Givens.

Soon after the shooting, police distributed surveillance video showing a man approaching Givens with a gun. Several tips led police to question Whiting, who lives near the crime scene. He denied shooting anyone.

But investigators say Whiting posted on Facebook shortly after the killing, "Whats the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."

It wasn't immediately clear if Whiting meant that he had killed three people. He is not charged in any other homicides.

Whiting doesn't have a listed attorney.

