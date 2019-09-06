Family still looking for teen missing 3 weeks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family still looking for teen missing 3 weeks

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who requires daily medication.

Jenna Keller was last seen around 10 p.m. August 17.

Deputies say a vehicle picked Keller up down the road from her home, and she may have headed to the Anna area.

Investigators say Keller's hair was dyed red when she went missing.

If you've seen her, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 684-2177. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.