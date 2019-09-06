Family still looking for teen missing 3 weeks

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who requires daily medication.

Jenna Keller was last seen around 10 p.m. August 17.

Deputies say a vehicle picked Keller up down the road from her home, and she may have headed to the Anna area.

Investigators say Keller's hair was dyed red when she went missing.

If you've seen her, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 684-2177.