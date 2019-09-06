Friday heat pushed away for the weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Friday heat pushed away for the weekend

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Less humid air will be pushed in Friday night by NW breezes.  High school football games will kickoff with hot conditions but should get comfortable quickly as the sun goes down around 7:30.  Fog is a small concern Saturday morning with sunshine in the afternoon warming things up for anyone headed outdoors. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.