Friday heat pushed away for the weekend

U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses
U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses
A 17-year-old from Murphysboro has been missing since August 17.
A 17-year-old from Murphysboro has been missing since August 17.
WSIL - Less humid air will be pushed in Friday night by NW breezes. High school football games will kickoff with hot conditions but should get comfortable quickly as the sun goes down around 7:30. ...
WSIL - Less humid air will be pushed in Friday night by NW breezes. High school football games will kickoff with hot conditions but should get comfortable quickly as the sun goes down around 7:30. ...
A Kentucky jail inmate faces charges for having a minor send sexually explicit material via video chat.
A Kentucky jail inmate faces charges for having a minor send sexually explicit material via video chat.
Officials are continuing to advise people to avoid all pig-ear dog treats due to a risk of multi-drug resistant salmonella infection.
Officials are continuing to advise people to avoid all pig-ear dog treats due to a risk of multi-drug resistant salmonella infection.
MCCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Many families from around the region look forward to this event every year, it's McCleansboro's Fall Festival.
MCCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Many families from around the region look forward to this event every year, it's McCleansboro's Fall Festival.
There are multiple positions available in this edition of the Job Squad Report.
There are multiple positions available in this edition of the Job Squad Report.
All veterans and first responders from southern Illinois are invited to march or ride
All veterans and first responders from southern Illinois are invited to march or ride
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms Bill Babler of Blue Eye is now the new state-record holder for brown trout after catching a monster 40-pound, 6-ounce fish at Lake Taneycomo Sept. 4 using a pole-and-line.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms Bill Babler of Blue Eye is now the new state-record holder for brown trout after catching a monster 40-pound, 6-ounce fish at Lake Taneycomo Sept. 4 using a pole-and-line.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a brief break from the heat and humidity, it's set to make a big comeback on Friday. Winds out of the southwest will pool warm, humid air ahead of the next cold front.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a brief break from the heat and humidity, it's set to make a big comeback on Friday. Winds out of the southwest will pool warm, humid air ahead of the next cold front.