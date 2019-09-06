Inmate accused of sex crimes over video chat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmate accused of sex crimes over video chat

Posted: Updated:

McCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- A Kentucky jail inmate faces charges for having a minor send sexually explicit material via video chat.

Trevon Elmore, 21, is awaiting sentencing on a assault conviction. 

McCracken County Jailer David Knight says Elmore admitted to having a 17-year-old perform sex acts and show intimate body parts through video chat.

Investigators say it happened on two occasions in recent days.

Elmore now faces use of a minor in a sexual performance and prohibited use of electronic system to procure a minor for sex offenses.

Investigators say Elmore has also spent time in jail  for criminal abuse, theft, tampering with evidence, and trafficking marijuana.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.