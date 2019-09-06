Inmate accused of sex crimes over video chat

McCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- A Kentucky jail inmate faces charges for having a minor send sexually explicit material via video chat.

Trevon Elmore, 21, is awaiting sentencing on a assault conviction.

McCracken County Jailer David Knight says Elmore admitted to having a 17-year-old perform sex acts and show intimate body parts through video chat.

Investigators say it happened on two occasions in recent days.

Elmore now faces use of a minor in a sexual performance and prohibited use of electronic system to procure a minor for sex offenses.

Investigators say Elmore has also spent time in jail for criminal abuse, theft, tampering with evidence, and trafficking marijuana.

