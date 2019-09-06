Former Stenger chief of staff sentenced to 15 months - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Stenger chief of staff sentenced to 15 months

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The top aide to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for helping Stenger carry out his pay-for-play scheme.

A judge on Friday sentenced Bill Miller, Stenger's chief of staff. Miller pleaded guilty in May to theft of honest services through bribery and wire fraud.

Stenger, a Democrat, was sentenced last month to nearly four years in prison and fined $250,000. He pleaded guilty in May to corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

The county's former economic development agency chief, Sheila Sweeney , was sentenced to probation and fined $20,000 for her role in the scheme.

Businessman John Rallo faces sentencing Oct. 15 for bribery.

Miller must serve three years of probation after his sentence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.