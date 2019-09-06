Generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt settles 2 opioid lawsuits - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt settles 2 opioid lawsuits

CLEVELAND (AP) - One of the largest makers of generic opioids has settled a lawsuit with two Ohio counties in a move that means the company will not be a defendant in next month's first federal trial over the toll of the opioid crisis.

United Kingdom-based Mallinckrodt announced the deal with Cuyahoga and Summit counties on Friday. Under the settlement, the company would pay a total of $24 million and donate products worth another $6 million.

The company's general counsel said in a statement that resolving the first cases gives it time to work toward a "global resolution" of opioid lawsuits. Nearly every state and more than 2,000 local governments are suing drug companies over the crisis.

Mallinckrodt was one of the biggest manufacturers of opioids in the country from 2006 through 2012.

