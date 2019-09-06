Sheriff: Man pulls woman over, tries knifepoint assault - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: Man pulls woman over, tries knifepoint assault

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman reported a man with red and white flashing lights on his vehicle pulled her over on a state highway and attempted to sexually assault her at knifepoint.

A news release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root says the woman told deputies she had been driving Wednesday near London when a speeding car approached, flashed red and white lights and pulled her over.

The woman told deputies a man armed with a large hunting knife got into her back seat, forced her to drive to a hayfield and attempted to assault her. She says she managed to escape when he got out along the state highway to make a phone call. She drove to a hospital to get medical attention.

The suspect isn't in custody.

