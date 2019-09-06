Crash causes natural gas shut off in Lexington - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash causes natural gas shut off in Lexington

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) - Natural gas service has been shut off in Lexington after a truck crashed into an Empire Gas building.

Lexington Fire Chief Bradley Webber said the crash early Friday broke several gas lines and caused a pressure spike in the natural gas system.

KMBC-TV reports that prompted Empire Gas to shut down all gas service in the town about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) east of Kansas City while the damage is assessed.

Lafayette Regional Health Center was briefly evacuated because of a gas rupture at the hospital that is believed to be related to the crash. The hospital reopened after fire crews cleared gas from the hospital.

The driver of the truck fled the scene. Police believe they know the driver's identity and are working to locate him.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

