Kentucky coal miner dies in accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky coal miner dies in accident

Posted: Updated:

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A coal miner has died from injuries suffered in an accident at a western Kentucky mine.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 39-year-old Jeremy Elder of Providence died Thursday from critical injuries in a vehicle accident that occurred inside the Cardinal mine in Madisonville.

The agency says all mining operations were shut down and production remained closed Friday in the accident area.

Officials said an investigation was underway.

It was the state's fourth coal mining death this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.