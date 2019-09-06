Beer, wine for sale at home Missouri football games - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beer, wine for sale at home Missouri football games

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Beer and wine will be sold at home football games for the Missouri Tigers for the first time Saturday.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the taps are opening after the Southeastern Conference made a policy change this spring giving programs the option to sell alcohol in their stadiums. Such sales had been prohibited by the conference since the early 1970s.

Missouri announced last month that it would join more than 50 schools, including West Virginia, Ohio State and LSU, and introduce alcohol sales at games this fall at Memorial Stadium.

But there are caveats: No booze will be served near the student section, and sales will halt after the third quarter. There also will be no hard liquor.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.